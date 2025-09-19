Next Article
Odisha school punishes students for not wearing shoes
India
In Nayagarh, Odisha, at least 40 students were punished just for showing up to school without shoes.
After morning prayers, they were reportedly beaten and kept outside the school until 9am missing their monthly exams—despite schools being meant as "punishment-free zones."
District Education Officer calls it 'tragic'
Students say the headmaster was responsible, and some who spoke up were told to leave.
District Education Officer Chittaranjan Pandey called the incident "tragic" and made it clear: "Students are not allowed to receive any type of punishment inside the school. The school is a punishment-free zone."
He's promised a full investigation and action against those involved.