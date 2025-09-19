LOADING...
Video: Given 4 golgappas, not 6, woman blocks Vadodara road  
By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 19, 2025
05:20 pm
What's the story

A woman in Vadodara, Gujarat, staged a dramatic protest on a busy road after she was allegedly served four golgappas instead of six for ₹20. The incident took place near Sursagar Lake and caused a major traffic jam as she sat down on the road demanding "justice" from the vendor. Videos of her protest have since gone viral on social media platforms, leaving netizens amused and baffled.

Protest details

Woman cries, demands justice from vendor

In the viral videos, the woman is seen crying and claiming she was shortchanged on her order. A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video of the incident with the caption: "Gave 4 panipuris instead of 6 for 20... The woman sat on the road and started crying, Vadodara police resolved the issue... Incident near Sursagar." The protest attracted a crowd as drivers carefully maneuvered around her while others filmed the unusual scene.

Police intervention

Police escort woman away from scene

When the police arrived to clear the roadblock, they found themselves in a theatrical standoff with the woman. She demanded officers enforce her demand of six puris for ₹20, no less. After a significant disruption, police eventually escorted her away from the scene. It remains unclear if she ever received her missing puris or if any action was taken against the vendor involved in this incident.

Online reactions

Internet reacts to viral video

The incident has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many users finding humor in the situation. One user wrote, "Kudos to her, man. Govt should make it mandatory that ₹20 must get you at least six panipuris." Another said, "She's not wrong though."