Video: Given 4 golgappas, not 6, woman blocks Vadodara road  

A woman in Vadodara , Gujarat , staged a dramatic protest on a busy road after she was allegedly served four golgappas instead of six for ₹20. The incident took place near Sursagar Lake and caused a major traffic jam as she sat down on the road demanding "justice" from the vendor. Videos of her protest have since gone viral on social media platforms, leaving netizens amused and baffled.

Protest details Woman cries, demands justice from vendor In the viral videos, the woman is seen crying and claiming she was shortchanged on her order. A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video of the incident with the caption: "Gave 4 panipuris instead of 6 for 20... The woman sat on the road and started crying, Vadodara police resolved the issue... Incident near Sursagar." The protest attracted a crowd as drivers carefully maneuvered around her while others filmed the unusual scene.

Police intervention Police escort woman away from scene When the police arrived to clear the roadblock, they found themselves in a theatrical standoff with the woman. She demanded officers enforce her demand of six puris for ₹20, no less. After a significant disruption, police eventually escorted her away from the scene. It remains unclear if she ever received her missing puris or if any action was taken against the vendor involved in this incident.

Twitter Post Watch the video here A bizarre scene unfolded in #Vadodara city, as a woman created high-voltage drama after allegedly receiving only 4 Golgappas instead of 6 for ₹20. She sat in the middle of the road, halting traffic and demanding justice. Police had to intervene.@NewIndianXpress@santwana99 pic.twitter.com/eazODLebGr — Dilip Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) September 19, 2025