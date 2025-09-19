India-Saudi Arabia relations strong amid Pakistan's defense pact with Saudi
India has restated its strong partnership with Saudi Arabia just days after Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a major defense pact on September 17, 2025.
The agreement means both countries will treat an attack on one as an attack on both.
India's Ministry of External Affairs said it's reviewing the deal's impact and hopes it respects "mutual interests and sensitivities."
India is closely monitoring Saudi-Pakistan defense deal
This new pact comes only months after a conflict between India and Pakistan, stirring up concerns about shifting alliances in the region.
With Saudi Arabia reaffirming its commitment to invest $100 billion in India, and current investments totaling around $10 billion, and growing cooperation in energy, tech, and defense, India is watching closely to make sure its own security—and its friendship with Saudi Arabia—stay strong.