IMD warns of heavy rain in Bengal; orange alert issued

North Bengal on alert too

North Bengal is facing even heavier rain, with orange alerts in places like Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on September 19 (7-20cm expected). Darjeeling and Kalimpong are also on alert.

All this wet weather is due to a trough stretching across northern India that's pulling in extra moisture.

The downpours have already caused waterlogging in tea estates and could disrupt traffic or create hazards in hilly areas.

Things may ease up after September 21, just as Mahalaya arrives.