IMD warns of heavy rain in Bengal; orange alert issued
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out yellow and orange alerts for several West Bengal districts, warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms through Wednesday, September 24.
South Bengal areas like Kolkata, Howrah, and Purulia can expect thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds up to 40km/h.
On September 23, Purba Midnapore, Paschim Midnapore, and South 24 Parganas are likely to see especially heavy rainfall—up to 11cm.
North Bengal on alert too
North Bengal is facing even heavier rain, with orange alerts in places like Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on September 19 (7-20cm expected). Darjeeling and Kalimpong are also on alert.
All this wet weather is due to a trough stretching across northern India that's pulling in extra moisture.
The downpours have already caused waterlogging in tea estates and could disrupt traffic or create hazards in hilly areas.
Things may ease up after September 21, just as Mahalaya arrives.