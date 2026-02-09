Hyderabad to face 40-hour water supply break: Here's why India Feb 09, 2026

Heads up, Hyderabad! The city's going to have a 40-hour water supply break starting 6am on February 11, all thanks to urgent repairs on the Manjeera Phase-II pipeline.

The Water Board says these fixes are needed after heavy leaks, and that maintenance work will be undertaken to repair the leaks.