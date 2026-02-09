Hyderabad to face 40-hour water supply break: Here's why
Heads up, Hyderabad! The city's going to have a 40-hour water supply break starting 6am on February 11, all thanks to urgent repairs on the Manjeera Phase-II pipeline.
The Water Board says these fixes are needed after heavy leaks, and that maintenance work will be undertaken to repair the leaks.
Which areas will be affected?
If you live in RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyothi Nagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda or Miyapur (Division 17), or Beeramguda Ameenpur Bhagyanagar Colony (Division 22), brace yourself—your taps might run dry.
Bulk connections and offtake points under Transmission Division 2 are also affected.
Low pressure expected in some areas
Folks in Erragadda, S.R. Nagar, Ameerpet (Division 6), KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Bhagyanagar Colony and Pragathi Nagar (Division 9) will feel it too.
The Water Board is urging everyone in these areas to use water judiciously—some spots may get no water at all while others might just see low pressure.