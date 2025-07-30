Next Article
Hyderabad weather goes from dry to downpour in minutes
On Wednesday evening, Hyderabad went from dry skies to a full-on downpour in minutes, starting near Sangareddy and quickly soaking places like Kukatpally and Parade Ground.
The IMD only sent out its weather alert after the rain had already begun, so most people were caught off guard.
Rain during evening commute
The rain hit right during evening commute time, leaving lots of folks scrambling without umbrellas and making roads slippery and tough to navigate.
Hydernagar saw the most rain at 12.3mm by 6pm.
This whole episode highlights how better real-time weather alerts could really help people stay prepared when the weather flips suddenly.