Tamil Nadu techie killed over inter-caste relationship; case moved to CB-CID
After widespread outrage, Tamil Nadu has moved the case of Kavin Selvaganesh—a young Dalit techie killed allegedly by his girlfriend's brother, Surjith—over to the Crime Branch-CID for deeper investigation.
The attack reportedly stemmed from opposition to Kavin and his girlfriend's inter-caste relationship.
Surjith was arrested soon after the incident under laws protecting against caste-based violence.
Family suspects Surjith's parents were involved; they've been charged
CCTV footage showed Surjith taking Kavin on a bike before the murder.
Meanwhile, Kavin's family suspects Surjith's parents (both police officers) were involved and is demanding their arrest—they've even refused to collect Kavin's body until then.
The state has suspended and charged both parents with murder to ensure fairness.
Political leaders like Kamal Haasan have condemned the killing, calling for stronger action against honor crimes and more support for inter-caste couples in Tamil Nadu.