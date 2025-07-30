Tamil Nadu techie killed over inter-caste relationship; case moved to CB-CID

Family suspects Surjith's parents were involved; they've been charged

CCTV footage showed Surjith taking Kavin on a bike before the murder.

Meanwhile, Kavin's family suspects Surjith's parents (both police officers) were involved and is demanding their arrest—they've even refused to collect Kavin's body until then.

The state has suspended and charged both parents with murder to ensure fairness.

Political leaders like Kamal Haasan have condemned the killing, calling for stronger action against honor crimes and more support for inter-caste couples in Tamil Nadu.