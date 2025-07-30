UP: 2 youths killed, 3 critical in car-truck crash

Probe on to determine if alcohol was involved

Police say the group's car first hit a home guard on a bicycle before slamming into the stationary trolley with such force that it knocked off one of its wheels.

Gulriha SHO Jitendra Singh confirmed both bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

An investigation is underway for dangerous driving, focusing on the car's high speed at the time.

As Singh put it, "The collision's force was such that it dislodged a trolley wheel."

More updates are expected as police continue their probe.