UP: 2 youths killed, 3 critical in car-truck crash
In Gorakhpur's Gulriha area, a late-night drive to celebrate an online gaming win ended in heartbreak.
Five friends were out marking 18-year-old Satyam Nishad's victory when their speeding car crashed into a parked tractor-trolley around 10pm on Tuesday.
The accident claimed the lives of driver Abhay Nishad (22) and Bajrangi Nishad (21) at the scene, while three others—Satyam, Sangam, and Vijay—are fighting for their lives in hospital.
Probe on to determine if alcohol was involved
Police say the group's car first hit a home guard on a bicycle before slamming into the stationary trolley with such force that it knocked off one of its wheels.
Gulriha SHO Jitendra Singh confirmed both bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
An investigation is underway for dangerous driving, focusing on the car's high speed at the time.
As Singh put it, "The collision's force was such that it dislodged a trolley wheel."
More updates are expected as police continue their probe.