Delhi's weather: Rain, cool breeze, and clean air
Delhi's been soaked this week, with steady rain on Wednesday—15mm at Safdarjung and 28.3mm in Palam.
Skies have stayed cloudy and the temperature dipped to 32.7°C, a bit cooler than usual.
IMD says to expect more light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning through August 3.
Clean air and above-average rainfall
All this rain has actually helped Delhi breathe easier—July 2025 is seeing its cleanest air in a decade, with an AQI of just 79 (that's "satisfactory" territory).
Rainfall is above average too: July clocked in at 235.2mm so far, beating the usual mark.
Since June, Delhi's had 337.2mm of rain over 13 wet days, but humidity is high (around 81%), so don't forget your umbrella—or maybe just embrace the monsoon vibes!