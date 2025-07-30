Delhi's weather: Rain, cool breeze, and clean air

Clean air and above-average rainfall

All this rain has actually helped Delhi breathe easier—July 2025 is seeing its cleanest air in a decade, with an AQI of just 79 (that's "satisfactory" territory).

Rainfall is above average too: July clocked in at 235.2mm so far, beating the usual mark.

Since June, Delhi's had 337.2mm of rain over 13 wet days, but humidity is high (around 81%), so don't forget your umbrella—or maybe just embrace the monsoon vibes!