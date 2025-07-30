Gadkari announces ₹40,000cr road safety push at Snapdragon Auto Day
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just announced a huge ₹40,000 crore road safety push.
The goal? Fix India's most accident-prone spots—aka "black spots"—using data, better engineering, and public awareness.
The plan was revealed at the Snapdragon Auto Day in New Delhi and aims to seriously cut down accidents across the country.
IIT students are auditing the stretches
The government is zeroing in on 77 dangerous highway stretches in 15 states under its Zero Fatality Corridor Initiative.
IIT students are out there auditing these spots to figure out what needs fixing.
Expect upgrades like clearer signs, more dividers, and wider lanes. Plus, over 100 high-risk districts will get special attention—with Gadkari stressing that teamwork between all levels of government is key to saving lives and making India a global leader in road safety.