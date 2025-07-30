Gadkari announces ₹40,000cr road safety push at Snapdragon Auto Day

IIT students are auditing the stretches

The government is zeroing in on 77 dangerous highway stretches in 15 states under its Zero Fatality Corridor Initiative.

IIT students are out there auditing these spots to figure out what needs fixing.

Expect upgrades like clearer signs, more dividers, and wider lanes. Plus, over 100 high-risk districts will get special attention—with Gadkari stressing that teamwork between all levels of government is key to saving lives and making India a global leader in road safety.