Krishna river flood: Maharashtra reduces water release, but impact minimal

Dam nearing full capacity

The Almatti dam is holding 97 tmcft out of its 123 tmcft capacity and continues to let out about 1.38 lakh cusecs. If Maharashtra keeps lowering its release, that number might go down too.

Meanwhile, Hipparagi barrage is passing along everything it gets with no storage left. Other nearby reservoirs like Raja Lakhamagouda and Renuka Sagar are also working overtime to manage all the extra water coming in.