Next Article
Krishna river flood: Maharashtra reduces water release, but impact minimal
Maharashtra has dialed back the water release at Kallol barrage a bit, but it hasn't made much difference—bridges over the Krishna River are still flooded and off-limits.
Even with this slight drop in flow, the Almatti reservoir is seeing a big inflow of water, so things aren't easing up just yet.
Dam nearing full capacity
The Almatti dam is holding 97 tmcft out of its 123 tmcft capacity and continues to let out about 1.38 lakh cusecs. If Maharashtra keeps lowering its release, that number might go down too.
Meanwhile, Hipparagi barrage is passing along everything it gets with no storage left. Other nearby reservoirs like Raja Lakhamagouda and Renuka Sagar are also working overtime to manage all the extra water coming in.