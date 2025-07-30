Nursery charging ₹2.5 lakh just for admission goes viral
A Hyderabad nursery charging ₹2.51 lakh just for admission has set off a storm online, with people shocked at how expensive early education has become.
The conversation quickly spread, with folks pointing out that in Bengaluru, even basic nursery fees can start at ₹10 lakh and go up to ₹35 lakh for higher classes.
It's left many wondering who can actually afford a good school anymore.
Schools have hiked fees this year
Private schools across Telangana have hiked their fees this year, with families dealing with extra charges for things like transport and uniforms, making the overall cost even tougher to manage.
Elite schools are now out of reach for most families
With these sky-high prices, elite private schools are starting to feel out of reach for most families.
People are comparing them to exclusive international schools and raising concerns about growing inequality in access to quality education across India.