Nursery charging ₹2.5 lakh just for admission goes viral India Jul 30, 2025

A Hyderabad nursery charging ₹2.51 lakh just for admission has set off a storm online, with people shocked at how expensive early education has become.

The conversation quickly spread, with folks pointing out that in Bengaluru, even basic nursery fees can start at ₹10 lakh and go up to ₹35 lakh for higher classes.

It's left many wondering who can actually afford a good school anymore.