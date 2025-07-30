Next Article
Myanmar refugee biometric enrollment begins in Mizoram
Mizoram just started its first biometric enrollment for Myanmar refugees, aiming to manage the displaced population more effectively.
The pilot run launched on July 30, 2024, in Serchhip district, with 16 refugees signing up in Chanmari locality.
Rollout plan and data collection
The plan is to roll this out across more districts—Champhai (which has over 13,500 refugees) and Lunglei—from July 31.
Officials are using a dedicated digital system (FIP&BE) to collect data in places like Vengthlang and Kanan Veng.
Potential expansion to include Bangladeshi refugees
With around 37,000 Myanmar refugees living in Mizoram (numbers shift as people move across borders), this drive is a big step toward recognition and support.
The state might even include Bangladeshi refugees later if the central government gives the green light.