UP man kills wife inside court during divorce proceedings
During a divorce hearing in Sant Kabir Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, 39-year-old Santosh Yadav allegedly stabbed his estranged wife Lakshmi inside the court premises on Wednesday morning.
The couple had been separated for nearly six years due to domestic violence allegations and were in the middle of divorce proceedings since 2022.
Daughter witnessed attack
Their seven-year-old daughter saw her father hide a knife before attacking Lakshmi.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, Lakshmi did not survive.
Santosh tried to run but was stopped by people nearby and handed over to police.
Family members shared that he had threatened Lakshmi before, and police say an investigation is ongoing.