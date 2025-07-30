New metro lines to open in Mumbai by December India Jul 30, 2025

Mumbai's Metro is about to get a serious boost—four new lines are set to partially open by the end of 2025.

Expect Line 9 (Dahisar to Mira Bhayander), Line 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale), and the new underground Line 3 (Colaba to SEEPZ) making city travel smoother and less crowded.

The goal? Faster commutes and way less hassle in all those busy spots.