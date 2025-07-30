Next Article
New metro lines to open in Mumbai by December
Mumbai's Metro is about to get a serious boost—four new lines are set to partially open by the end of 2025.
Expect Line 9 (Dahisar to Mira Bhayander), Line 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale), and the new underground Line 3 (Colaba to SEEPZ) making city travel smoother and less crowded.
The goal? Faster commutes and way less hassle in all those busy spots.
One app for all transport
Alongside the Metro upgrades, Mumbai One is launching soon—a single app that brings together Metro, local trains, monorail, and busses.
You'll get one QR code for all rides, real-time updates, and easy trip planning right on your phone.
It's also pushing for cashless, paper-free travel so getting around the city will be simpler for everyone—whether you're a daily commuter or just visiting.