Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath on hold after landslide
The Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath is on hold after a big landslide, triggered by heavy rain, wiped out a 50-meter stretch of road near Munkatia in Rudraprayag.
Both the main and alternative routes are now unsafe, leaving travel at a standstill.
Over 1,400 pilgrims stranded
Over 1,400 pilgrims are currently stranded, but rescue teams are working hard—using forest trails to help people reach safety.
With nearly 100 roads closed across Uttarakhand and more heavy rain expected (yellow alert till August 4), travel remains risky in several districts.
If you're planning a trip or have family there, it's best to stay updated and wait for the all-clear.