SC: CJI can recommend judge's removal after internal inquiry
The Supreme Court has confirmed that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) can recommend removing a sitting judge if an internal inquiry finds serious misconduct.
This came up after Justice Yashwant Varma was flagged for "unnatural" behavior following a fire at his official home, leading to an in-house panel's report and a recommendation from then CJI Sanjiv Khanna.
Judges aren't above accountability
This ruling makes it clear: judges aren't above accountability.
The CJI's recommendation doesn't remove a judge outright—that decision still lies with Parliament—but it does mean there are real checks within the system.
By backing this process, the Supreme Court is reinforcing transparency and trust in the judiciary, making sure even those at the top play by the rules.