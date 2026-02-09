'I am a Thakur': HDFC Bank employee's casteist remark goes viral
India
A video from HDFC Bank's Panki branch in Kanpur has gone viral after employee Aastha Singh was seen confronting a customer and saying, "I am a Thakur, don't mess with me."
The incident, reported in an article published on February 9, 2026, has sparked strong reactions online over her abusive and casteist behavior.
HDFC Bank yet to respond
People across social media are demanding action against Singh and questioning HDFC Bank's approach to customer service.
Many feel this highlights the need for better workplace training to prevent caste-based discrimination.
Despite the growing outrage, HDFC Bank hasn't responded yet.