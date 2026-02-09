'I am a Thakur': HDFC Bank employee's casteist remark goes viral India Feb 09, 2026

A video from HDFC Bank's Panki branch in Kanpur has gone viral after employee Aastha Singh was seen confronting a customer and saying, "I am a Thakur, don't mess with me."

The incident, reported in an article published on February 9, 2026, has sparked strong reactions online over her abusive and casteist behavior.