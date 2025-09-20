'I love you': Indian man's hugs-fist bump request to Korean India Sep 20, 2025

A video from New Delhi's India Gate is making the rounds online, showing an Indian man awkwardly asking two Korean women tourists for a fist bump and then a hug.

Although one woman agreed to the hug, she looked clearly uncomfortable when he said, "You are so cute. I love you."

The clip has sparked a big conversation about how visitors should be treated and why respecting personal space matters.