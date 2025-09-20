'I love you': Indian man's hugs-fist bump request to Korean
A video from New Delhi's India Gate is making the rounds online, showing an Indian man awkwardly asking two Korean women tourists for a fist bump and then a hug.
Although one woman agreed to the hug, she looked clearly uncomfortable when he said, "You are so cute. I love you."
The clip has sparked a big conversation about how visitors should be treated and why respecting personal space matters.
Netizens' reactions
People on social media quickly called out the man's behavior as invasive and disrespectful, highlighting how uncomfortable it made the tourist feel.
Many pointed out that incidents like this hurt India's image globally and reflect broader issues faced by travelers.
There have been lots of apologies from Indians online and renewed calls for better manners to make sure tourists actually feel safe here.
Need for awareness around boundaries, respect
Sadly, this isn't the first time something like this has happened—there have been other reports of foreign women getting unwanted attention.
This story is a reminder that we need more awareness around boundaries and basic respect if we want to be seen as truly welcoming hosts.