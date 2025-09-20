Academic excellence can't quash FIR on 'Sindoor' post: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court has refused to quash a First Information Report (FIR) against a 19-year-old engineering student from Pune . The FIR was filed after the student reposted an objectionable social media post related to Operation Sindoor. The court observed that being a bright student cannot be grounds for quashing criminal proceedings.

Incident details Student shared post about Operation Sindoor The FIR was registered by the Kondhwa Police Station on May 9 after the student, a fourth-semester engineering student at Sinhagad Academy of Engineering, shared an Instagram post about Operation Sindoor. She deleted the post within two hours and apologized, claiming no intention to disturb law and order. Despite her apology and academic performance, her plea to quash the FIR was rejected by a bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam A Ankhad.

Legal proceedings Police report sought by court When the student's lawyer, Advocate Amin Solkar, argued there was no mens rea involved, the court replied, "mens rea is irrelevant." The court has now sought a police report from Kondhwa Police Station and directed Public Prosecutor Mankunwar Deshmukh to submit the case diary in a sealed cover for review. The case will be heard again on October 3.