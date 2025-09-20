Kochi woman loses ₹10.78 lakh in international gift scam

Woman transferred money to several accounts before realizing it's con

Between July 27 and August 15, 2025, the woman transferred money to several accounts as demanded before realizing it was all a con.

She reported the incident to Thrikkakara police on September 19.

Police have filed an FIR against Alen and are tracking where the money went.

Officers say this is a common trick—fraudsters often use fake customs demands to target unsuspecting people online.

The investigation is ongoing as police verify the transactions through which the complainant lost the money.