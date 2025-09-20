Next Article
'Real enemy': Modi calls foreign dependence on India
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pushing for India to cut back on relying on other countries, calling foreign dependence the nation's "real enemy."
This comes just as the US rolled out a hefty $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications and kept 50% tariffs on Indian imports—moves that hit especially hard since Indians make up most H-1B holders.
If we remain dependent on others, our self-respect will be hurt
Modi linked Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) to India's pride and future growth, saying, "If we remain dependent on others, our self-respect will be hurt."
He's encouraging everyone to work together toward self-sufficiency—not just for India's own challenges but also so the country can stand strong and contribute globally.