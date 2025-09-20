'Real enemy': Modi calls foreign dependence on India India Sep 20, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pushing for India to cut back on relying on other countries, calling foreign dependence the nation's "real enemy."

This comes just as the US rolled out a hefty $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications and kept 50% tariffs on Indian imports—moves that hit especially hard since Indians make up most H-1B holders.