India's bullet train project hits major milestone: Details here
India's first bullet train project just hit a huge milestone—a significant breakthrough of a 4.88km tunnel between Shilphata and Ghansoli.
This is part of a massive 21km underground stretch, including a unique 7km undersea section beneath Thane Creek.
The team has also finished building 320km of viaducts along the total 508km route.
Engineers used 2 methods for the tunnels
Engineers used two methods for the tunnels: NATM for 4.88km and giant tunnel boring machines for the other 16km, creating wide twin tracks (up to 13.1m across).
The route is packed with modern infrastructure—viaducts, thousands of overhead masts, and advanced safety systems—to keep things running smoothly.
When will the train start running?
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says the first stretch (Surat-Billimora) will open in 2027, Thane by 2028, and the whole line by 2029.
With Japanese Shinkansen tech meeting Indian engineering, this project promises to cut travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in a big way—making fast trains finally real for India's future travelers.