IAF's MiG-21 to retire on September 26: History, significance
What's the story
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to retire the iconic MiG-21 fighter jet on September 26, marking the end of an era in Indian military aviation. The aircraft has served for nearly six decades and was the backbone of India's air power. The IAF is expected to replace it with the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A.
Historic service
Induction and early days of MiG-21 in IAF
The MiG-21 was inducted into the IAF in 1963 and has been a cornerstone of India's air power since. The first squadron, the 28 Squadron, was raised in Chandigarh and was nicknamed 'First Supersonics' as India's first supersonic fighter. Over its service life, the aircraft saw extensive action in several operations, including the 1971 war with Pakistan.
War history
MiG-21's role in wars and its battle prowess
During the 1971 war, MiG-21s played a crucial role in striking the Governor's residence in Dhaka, leading to Pakistan's surrender. The aircraft has shot down enemy fighters from F-104s in 1971 to F-16s in 2019, making it one of the most battle-tested jets in IAF history. It was also fielded during the Kargil war and was often commanders' first choice due to its high agility and fast acceleration.
Operational influence
Legacy of the aircraft; transition to Tejas LCA Mark 1A
The versatility of all MiG-21 variants has greatly shaped the IAF's operational philosophy for decades. Pilots, engineers, and technicians who flew and maintained the aircraft have always praised its exceptional combat worthiness. The retirement of the MiG-21 FL is much needed to modernize the IAF's fleet, even though other variants of the aircraft are still in use in the militaries of dozens of countries.