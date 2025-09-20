IAF's MiG-21 to retire on September 26: History, significance

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to retire the iconic MiG-21 fighter jet on September 26, marking the end of an era in Indian military aviation. The aircraft has served for nearly six decades and was the backbone of India's air power. The IAF is expected to replace it with the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A.

Historic service Induction and early days of MiG-21 in IAF The MiG-21 was inducted into the IAF in 1963 and has been a cornerstone of India's air power since. The first squadron, the 28 Squadron, was raised in Chandigarh and was nicknamed 'First Supersonics' as India's first supersonic fighter. Over its service life, the aircraft saw extensive action in several operations, including the 1971 war with Pakistan.

War history MiG-21's role in wars and its battle prowess During the 1971 war, MiG-21s played a crucial role in striking the Governor's residence in Dhaka, leading to Pakistan's surrender. The aircraft has shot down enemy fighters from F-104s in 1971 to F-16s in 2019, making it one of the most battle-tested jets in IAF history. It was also fielded during the Kargil war and was often commanders' first choice due to its high agility and fast acceleration.