Mumbai locals to get automatic doors: How it will help

Big safety upgrade coming: Mumbai's local trains will soon have automatic doors on 238 new AC rakes, aiming to prevent tragic accidents like the Mumbra incident earlier this year. The goal is to cut down daily deaths from people getting on or off moving trains—a persistent issue in the city.

Upgrading all rakes It's not just the new AC trains—older non-AC rakes will also be fitted with automatic doors.

This should help stop risky footboard travel, which contributes to about eight fatalities every day.

The hope is that safer boarding and exiting becomes the norm for everyone.

When will upgrades be ready? The upgrades are set for Central and Western Railway lines by December 2025.

AC rakes get sensor-based doors, while non-AC ones will have ventilated panels, roof-mounted air circulation units, and connecting vestibules for better airflow and movement inside coaches.

Prototypes are being built now at Kurla shed and ICF Chennai.