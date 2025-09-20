Next Article
Overnight rains cool down Chennai; temperature drops to 29degC
India
Chennai woke up to a pleasant Saturday morning on September 20, 2025, after overnight showers dropped the temperature to around 29°C.
Some spots like Arakkonam and Jaya Engineering College saw up to 7cm of rain, while Ambattur and nearby areas got about 6cm each.
Rains likely to continue in northern Tamil Nadu
Apart from making things more comfortable in Chennai, the rains cooled down several parts of Tamil Nadu too.
The Regional Meteorological Centre says light to moderate showers are likely to continue in northern districts—including Chennai—over the next day or so, thanks to ongoing monsoon activity.
So if you're heading out, maybe keep an umbrella handy!