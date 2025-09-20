India vs Australia, Delhi: Traffic restrictions you need to know

Parking and shuttle busses will be available

Key roads like Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg will see restrictions.

Parking is set up on Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Velodrome Road—with shuttle busses running between parking spots and the stadium.

If you're using an app-based taxi, there's a special lane on Ring Road just for drop-offs and pick-ups.

Police are asking everyone to follow the rules for a smooth match day experience!