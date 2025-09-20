Next Article
India vs Australia, Delhi: Traffic restrictions you need to know
India
Heading to the India vs Australia Women's ODI at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 20?
Delhi Police will have traffic diversions from 11am to 11pm so plan your route if you're catching the 1:30pm match.
Parking and shuttle busses will be available
Key roads like Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg will see restrictions.
Parking is set up on Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Velodrome Road—with shuttle busses running between parking spots and the stadium.
If you're using an app-based taxi, there's a special lane on Ring Road just for drop-offs and pick-ups.
Police are asking everyone to follow the rules for a smooth match day experience!