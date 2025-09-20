Maharashtra floods: 5 bodies recovered, 2 missing persons found dead

Recovery of missing persons

That same day, an autorickshaw with five passengers was swept off a bridge by strong currents in Jalkot taluka—three were rescued but two remained missing until their bodies turned up in Dongargaon lake.

The search wrapped up with the recovery of all victims, including the driver and another passenger.

Beyond these losses, relentless rains have hit Latur hard—damaging crops and homes with early estimates putting losses at around ₹480 crore.