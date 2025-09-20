Maharashtra floods: 5 bodies recovered, 2 missing persons found dead
A tragic week in Latur, Maharashtra, as five people lost their lives due to heavy flooding.
After a massive 40-hour search led by the NDRF, fire brigade, and local police, all missing bodies were recovered by September 18.
The trouble began on September 16 when a man drowned in the Tirru river while heading home from his fields.
Recovery of missing persons
That same day, an autorickshaw with five passengers was swept off a bridge by strong currents in Jalkot taluka—three were rescued but two remained missing until their bodies turned up in Dongargaon lake.
The search wrapped up with the recovery of all victims, including the driver and another passenger.
Beyond these losses, relentless rains have hit Latur hard—damaging crops and homes with early estimates putting losses at around ₹480 crore.