Kerala announces ₹1,000cr development push for Sabarimala pilgrimage infrastructure
India
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan just announced a huge over ₹1,000 crore (₹1,033.62 crore) development push for the Sabarimala pilgrimage infrastructure.
The plan aims to make things smoother for pilgrims by improving facilities at Sannidhanam, Pamba, and along the trek route.
The entire project is expected to be completed by 2039.
₹300 crore will go toward basic upgrades
Another ₹300 crore will go toward basic upgrades between 2025 and 2030 to make pilgrimages safer and more comfortable.
This was all revealed at the Global Ayyappa Sangam, marking 75 years of the Travancore Devaswom Board.
The event drew participants from 15 countries and many Indian states—including about 1,000 devotees from Tamil Nadu—showing just how much this pilgrimage means to people everywhere.