Zubeen Garg's death probe: Assam CM demands investigation
India
Assam's Chief Minister has called for an investigation after beloved singer Zubeen Garg recently died in Singapore while swimming without a life jacket.
Police have filed an FIR against the North East India Festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma as they look into what led up to the tragedy.
Investigators are looking into the timeline of events
Investigators are zeroing in on who was with Garg during his final moments and whether a party the night before played any role.
Both Mahanta and Sharma will be questioned about their involvement and what really happened before Garg went swimming, as officials try to piece together the full story.