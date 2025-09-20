'Bikaner ki Sherni' Monika Rajpurohit beaten by locals in Jodhpur
Monika Rajpurohit, a social media influencer known as "Bikaner ki Sherni" with over 1.3 million Instagram followers, was involved in a heated altercation on a Jodhpur highway in early September 2025.
After her car reportedly collided with another vehicle, things escalated quickly—videos show her being pushed to the ground and beaten by locals during the chaos.
Case registered against unidentified individuals
Witnesses say Rajpurohit got out of her car holding a stick and exchanged harsh words with people at the scene as she and a friend tried to handle the crowd.
Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals, and investigations are ongoing into both the crash and the attack on Rajpurohit.
The public is split—some blame her for reckless driving while others criticize how violently things turned out.