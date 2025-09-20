'Bikaner ki Sherni' Monika Rajpurohit beaten by locals in Jodhpur

Case registered against unidentified individuals

Witnesses say Rajpurohit got out of her car holding a stick and exchanged harsh words with people at the scene as she and a friend tried to handle the crowd.

Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals, and investigations are ongoing into both the crash and the attack on Rajpurohit.

The public is split—some blame her for reckless driving while others criticize how violently things turned out.