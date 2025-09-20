IAF's MiG-21 to retire in 2025: How it shaped India

The jet's legacy and its replacement

The MiG-21 played a big role in key moments like the 1971 war with Pakistan—famously helping force a surrender in Dhaka—and proved its skills again during the Kargil conflict.

Beyond combat, it helped train generations of pilots and boosted India's aerospace know-how.

Now, it's making way for newer jets like the Tejas LCA Mark 1A as the IAF moves forward.