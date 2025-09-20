Pakistan holds public JeM recruitment drive ahead of India-Pak match

JeM's push for new recruits

This push for new recruits comes after India's Operation Sindoor in April 2025 destroyed JeM's Bahawalpur base and several terror camps.

JeM commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri spoke about the losses suffered during that operation, especially the deaths of founder Masood Azhar's family members.

The group is now operating under a new name, Al-Murabitun, to dodge sanctions—while intelligence reports show they're ramping up activities at their base.

A memorial for Yusuf Azhar, killed in Operation Sindoor, is planned for September 25 in Peshawar as JeM tries to rebuild its strength.