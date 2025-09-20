IMD predicts rain during Durga Puja in Kolkata
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is predicting rain and thunderstorms in Kolkata from September 21 to October 2—right through Durga Puja season.
Expect mostly cloudy skies, with showers picking up after Mahalaya on September 22.
Daytime temperatures will stay warm at 29°C-33°C, while nights remain humid around 25°C-28°C.
Rain could mean soggy streets, but less heat
If you're planning pandal-hopping or outdoor celebrations, keep those umbrellas handy! The rain could mean soggy streets and some changes to your festive plans.
Even so, the cloud cover might make things less hot than usual—a typical September vibe in Kolkata thanks to Bay of Bengal moisture.
Stay weather-aware if you have outdoor plans
Northern West Bengal districts like Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri are seeing heavy rain till September 20.
South Bengal—including Kolkata—gets lighter showers and thunderstorms through the weekend, so it's best to stay weather-aware if you're traveling or have outdoor plans.