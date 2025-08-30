Next Article
IAF reveals details of Pakistan airstrikes post-Pahalgam attack
The Indian Air Force has shared new details about Operation Sindoor, a major mission launched after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
Revealed at the NDTV Defence Summit, Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari called it a "watershed moment" for the IAF.
Operation Sindoor: Strike on Pakistan terrorist camps
Operation Sindoor focused on hitting key terrorist bases in Pakistan—specifically Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke HQ and Jaish-e-Mohammed's Bahawalpur HQ.
While drone footage showed only minor damage at first, later evidence pointed to major internal destruction.
The operation made waves diplomatically too: funerals for top militants were attended by senior Pakistani officials, highlighting state links.
This quickly led both countries to agree on a ceasefire by May 10.