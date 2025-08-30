IAF reveals details of Pakistan airstrikes post-Pahalgam attack

Operation Sindoor: Strike on Pakistan terrorist camps

Operation Sindoor focused on hitting key terrorist bases in Pakistan—specifically Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke HQ and Jaish-e-Mohammed's Bahawalpur HQ.

While drone footage showed only minor damage at first, later evidence pointed to major internal destruction.

The operation made waves diplomatically too: funerals for top militants were attended by senior Pakistani officials, highlighting state links.

This quickly led both countries to agree on a ceasefire by May 10.