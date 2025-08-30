SC's stray dog feeding order sparks violence against feeders
After the Supreme Court's August 22, 2025 order on stray dog feeding—requiring sterilization, vaccination, and feeding only at specific municipal spots—several animal lovers in Delhi-NCR have faced assaults and death threats.
The new rules require sterilization, vaccination, and management of stray dogs, with specific provisions for aggressive or rabid animals, but some people have misunderstood them as a total ban, leading to violence against those still caring for strays.
Activists say municipalities haven't set up required feeding zones
Victims include 22-year-old Yashika Shukla and senior citizen Neeti Khattar, both hurt while feeding dogs.
Police have filed FIRs under laws for causing hurt and intimidation, but victims say response has been slow and medical documentation lacking.
In some areas like Gurgaon, even video evidence hasn't made filing complaints easy.
Activists add that municipalities haven't set up the required feeding zones yet—leaving feeders exposed to harassment while confusion over the rules continues.