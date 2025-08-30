SC's stray dog feeding order sparks violence against feeders India Aug 30, 2025

After the Supreme Court's August 22, 2025 order on stray dog feeding—requiring sterilization, vaccination, and feeding only at specific municipal spots—several animal lovers in Delhi-NCR have faced assaults and death threats.

The new rules require sterilization, vaccination, and management of stray dogs, with specific provisions for aggressive or rabid animals, but some people have misunderstood them as a total ban, leading to violence against those still caring for strays.