Karnataka couple sentenced to death for 2016 murder India Aug 30, 2025

Back in July 2016, Bhadravati teacher Imtiyaz Ahmed was murdered by his wife Lakshmi and her lover Krishnamurthy.

The two had secretly married in 2011 but lived apart after Lakshmi's job transfer.

On the night of the crime, they allegedly drugged Ahmed at dinner, killed him with an iron pipe and hammer, then—with help from an accomplice—dumped his body in the Bhadra River.

The truth came out when Lakshmi later called Ahmed's brother and confessed.