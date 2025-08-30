Karnataka couple sentenced to death for 2016 murder
Back in July 2016, Bhadravati teacher Imtiyaz Ahmed was murdered by his wife Lakshmi and her lover Krishnamurthy.
The two had secretly married in 2011 but lived apart after Lakshmi's job transfer.
On the night of the crime, they allegedly drugged Ahmed at dinner, killed him with an iron pipe and hammer, then—with help from an accomplice—dumped his body in the Bhadra River.
The truth came out when Lakshmi later called Ahmed's brother and confessed.
In August 2024, a local court sentenced Lakshmi and Krishnamurthy to death for murder and conspiracy; their accomplice Shivaraju got seven years behind bars.
The judge pointedly said Lakshmi had maligned the image of the profession by killing her husband mercilessly.
Evidence included witness statements, forensic reports, phone records, and WhatsApp chats showing the murder was planned.
This is Bhadravati's first-ever death sentence ruling.