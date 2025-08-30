Won't 'bow down' to Trump's tariffs: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that India will not "bow down" to the 50% tariffs imposed by United States President Donald Trump . The tariffs, which came into effect this week, are part of US efforts to pressure Russia over its actions in Ukraine. Speaking at a construction industry event in New Delhi, Goyal said India is always ready for free trade agreements but won't compromise its self-respect.

Export optimism Exports to exceed last year's figures Goyal also expressed confidence that India's exports this year will exceed those of last year. He said the government will announce measures to support every sector and boost exports. The tariffs have strained US-India ties, with New Delhi earlier criticizing them as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable." Trade talks between the two countries have stalled over agriculture and dairy markets.

Self-sufficiency call Industries urged to make initiatives self-sufficient Goyal also urged industries to make initiatives fully independent and self-sufficient. He assured government support in managing trade-related stress and highlighted fresh export commitments from the iron ore mining and steel industry. The minister acknowledged the "current situation emanating from certain unilateral actions" and urged industries to flag affected sectors for government assistance in finding alternate markets.

Domestic focus Efforts to boost domestic demand Goyal also highlighted efforts to boost domestic demand, including a forthcoming GST Council meeting. He assured that the impact of these changes would be felt quickly, boosting the domestic manufacturing sector. Despite the uncertainty in India's export sector due to Trump's tariffs, a commerce ministry official said they would "not be a very long-term loss." The ministry is expediting an Export Promotion Mission and outreach programs in major markets.