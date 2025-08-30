Delhi traffic alert: DDU Marg closed for protest
Heads up if you're heading through central Delhi today—traffic's going to be messy thanks to a big protest near Indira Bhawan on DDU Marg.
Around 10,000-12,000 people are expected between 2pm and 4pm so police have set up diversions and restrictions from 11am to 6pm.
If you need to get around, public transport is your best bet.
Here are the diversions
Key roads like BSZ Marg, IP Marg, JLN Marg, and Asaf Ali Road will have diversions.
DDU Marg is closed from ITO Chowk to Minto Road Red Light—no heavy vehicles or busses allowed.
Parking is banned on these stretches (fines if you ignore it).
If you're catching a train from New Delhi Railway Station, use the Paharganj side instead of Ajmeri Gate between 10am and 5pm.
Follow live updates
Delhi Traffic Police will post live updates all day on their social media.
They're asking everyone to follow directions and plan ahead so your plans don't get derailed.