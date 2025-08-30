Delhi traffic alert: DDU Marg closed for protest India Aug 30, 2025

Heads up if you're heading through central Delhi today—traffic's going to be messy thanks to a big protest near Indira Bhawan on DDU Marg.

Around 10,000-12,000 people are expected between 2pm and 4pm so police have set up diversions and restrictions from 11am to 6pm.

If you need to get around, public transport is your best bet.