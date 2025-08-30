Warships to be made in India: Rajnath Singh on 'aatmnanirbharta'

At the NDTV Defence Summit, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's commitment to making all warships domestically. He said this move is part of a larger "aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiative to enhance the nation's military capabilities amid global challenges. The announcement comes after the commissioning of two indigenous Nilgiri-class stealth frigates, the INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri, equipped with advanced weapon and sensor systems for comprehensive maritime operations.

Strategic autonomy 75% new warships designed locally Singh said that 75% of the new warships were designed locally, which he believes will strengthen India's strategic autonomy. He also spoke about "Operation Sindoor," India's military response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. The operation involved precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir using indigenously developed air defense systems.

Export growth Defense exports have increased significantly since 2014 Singh noted that India's defense exports have skyrocketed from less than ₹700 crore in 2014 to nearly ₹24,000 crore now. He said this shows that India is no longer just a buyer but is becoming an exporter. "This very approach will keep us secure in the times to come and also secure us a leading position among the world's emerging powers," he added.