Warships to be made in India: Rajnath Singh on 'aatmnanirbharta'
What's the story
At the NDTV Defence Summit, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's commitment to making all warships domestically. He said this move is part of a larger "aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiative to enhance the nation's military capabilities amid global challenges. The announcement comes after the commissioning of two indigenous Nilgiri-class stealth frigates, the INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri, equipped with advanced weapon and sensor systems for comprehensive maritime operations.
Strategic autonomy
75% new warships designed locally
Singh said that 75% of the new warships were designed locally, which he believes will strengthen India's strategic autonomy. He also spoke about "Operation Sindoor," India's military response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. The operation involved precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir using indigenously developed air defense systems.
Export growth
Defense exports have increased significantly since 2014
Singh noted that India's defense exports have skyrocketed from less than ₹700 crore in 2014 to nearly ₹24,000 crore now. He said this shows that India is no longer just a buyer but is becoming an exporter. "This very approach will keep us secure in the times to come and also secure us a leading position among the world's emerging powers," he added.
Geopolitical shifts
Singh addresses tariff tensions with US
Singh also addressed tariff tensions with the United States, saying there are "no permanent friends or enemies," only permanent interests. He stressed that self-reliance is no longer an option but a necessity in today's rapidly changing world. "Be it pandemics, terrorism, or regional conflicts... this century has proven to be the most unstable and challenging on every front so far," he said.