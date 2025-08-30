59% Delhi students in higher secondary take coaching: National survey
A new national survey shows that 39.1% of Delhi's school students are taking private coaching—much higher than the 27% national average.
The push for extra classes starts early and ramps up by higher secondary, reflecting just how much exam prep matters to students here.
Girls outnumber boys in coaching classes
By higher secondary, nearly 6 in 10 Delhi students take coaching (59.2%), compared to about 4 in 10 nationally.
Girls lead the pack at 42.7%, outnumbering boys at 36.5%.
On average, families in Delhi spend ₹5,643 per student each year on coaching—more than double the national spend—and this jumps to ₹12,891 for higher secondary.
Urban-rural divide
The survey highlights a clear urban-rural gap: urban students join coaching more often (51.9% vs. 45%) and spend more too.
Across both city and rural settings, girls consistently outspend boys on tuition, showing ongoing differences in how families invest in education based on gender and location.