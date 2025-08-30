59% Delhi students in higher secondary take coaching: National survey

Girls outnumber boys in coaching classes

By higher secondary, nearly 6 in 10 Delhi students take coaching (59.2%), compared to about 4 in 10 nationally.

Girls lead the pack at 42.7%, outnumbering boys at 36.5%.

On average, families in Delhi spend ₹5,643 per student each year on coaching—more than double the national spend—and this jumps to ₹12,891 for higher secondary.