Explainer: India's historic military strike against Pakistan in 2025
In May 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor—a swift military strike targeting nine sites linked to terrorism-related infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
This action came just weeks after a deadly attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.
The goal? Dismantle the terrorist infrastructure without harming regular military sites.
IAF led the charge
The Indian Air Force led the charge, using Rafale, SU-30MKI, and MiG-29 jets armed with advanced missiles and smart bombs. The Army backed them up with precision artillery.
Strikes focused on camps linked to terror logistics near Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur, and even some Pakistani air bases.
Ceasefire and drone drama
After the strikes, both countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10.
But things didn't totally calm down—Pakistani drones were sighted and intercepted in Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat.
India's air defense systems quickly intercepted them, keeping tensions from spiraling while avoiding civilian harm.