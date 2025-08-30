Noida International Airport to charge temporary user development fee

If you're catching a flight out of Noida, expect to pay ₹490 for domestic departures and ₹980 for international ones; arriving passengers will be charged ₹210 or ₹420 depending on their route. The airport expects a busy first year with about 57 lakh domestic and 2.4 lakh international travelers.

Airport will serve as NCR's 2nd international airport

Built at a cost of ₹7,209 crore, Noida International Airport will start with space for 1.2 crore passengers annually and plans to ramp up to seven crore over time.

As NCR's second international airport, it should help ease the load on Delhi's IGI Airport while making travel easier for folks in Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, and nearby cities.