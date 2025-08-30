Boys in India now leave school at higher rates than girls India Aug 30, 2025

For the first time, boys in India are leaving school at higher rates than girls across all levels in 2024-25—a big change from previous years when girls were more likely to drop out, especially after primary school.

Boys' dropout rates jump from 0.8% in primary to 13.3% by secondary, while girls' rates stay lower, between nearly zero and 9.6%.