Boys in India now leave school at higher rates than girls
For the first time, boys in India are leaving school at higher rates than girls across all levels in 2024-25—a big change from previous years when girls were more likely to drop out, especially after primary school.
Boys' dropout rates jump from 0.8% in primary to 13.3% by secondary, while girls' rates stay lower, between nearly zero and 9.6%.
Financial pressures at home
Boys are dropping out due to financial pressures at home, among other reasons, while girls are managing to stay enrolled despite social challenges.
Between 2022-23 and 2024-25, about 50 lakh fewer students enrolled overall—two-thirds of them boys.
Girls continue to outperform boys
Girls now make up a slightly bigger share of students and continue to outperform boys in staying through school—94% finish primary compared to 92% of boys.
This trend highlights why targeted support is needed so everyone gets a fair shot at education by 2030.