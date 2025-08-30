'Stressed, overworked': Young doctors facing health issues like fatal heart attacks

Irony: Those saving others' hearts often neglect their own

Dr. Roy leaves behind his wife and young son.

His sudden passing puts a spotlight on the tough realities many doctors face: long shifts (often 12-18 hours), constant stress, irregular meals, and little sleep.

As Hyderabad neurologist Dr. Sudhir Kumar shared, "The irony is stark: those who dedicate their lives to saving others' hearts are often neglecting their own."

More young doctors are now facing serious health issues like fatal heart attacks because of these pressures.