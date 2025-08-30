'Stressed, overworked': Young doctors facing health issues like fatal heart attacks
Dr. Gradlin Roy, a 39-year-old heart surgeon at Saveetha Medical College in Chennai, collapsed and died from a heart attack while making his hospital rounds on Wednesday.
Despite immediate efforts—including CPR and advanced procedures—he couldn't be revived.
Doctors found his main coronary artery was completely blocked.
Irony: Those saving others' hearts often neglect their own
Dr. Roy leaves behind his wife and young son.
His sudden passing puts a spotlight on the tough realities many doctors face: long shifts (often 12-18 hours), constant stress, irregular meals, and little sleep.
As Hyderabad neurologist Dr. Sudhir Kumar shared, "The irony is stark: those who dedicate their lives to saving others' hearts are often neglecting their own."
More young doctors are now facing serious health issues like fatal heart attacks because of these pressures.