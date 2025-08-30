Next Article
Modi in Japan: Bullet train talks with PM Ishiba
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Japan this weekend, teaming up with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba to talk about the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.
This high-speed rail line, set to launch by 2027, will bring Japan's famous Shinkansen technology to India—marking a big leap for how we travel between cities.
India gets the latest Shinkansen models
India has been offered the latest E10 series models, with prototype testing likely in 2026.
Interestingly, the Shinkansen's iconic nose design was inspired by a kingfisher bird—helping solve noise issues and making the trains even faster.
Modi's visit highlights how India and Japan are joining forces on tech and infrastructure, as India works toward building more high-speed rail lines across the country.