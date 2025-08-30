Delhi-NCR weather: Light rain expected; temperature to reach 33°C
What's the story
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that the monsoon continues to wreak havoc across India, especially in hilly regions. The heavy rains have caused floods and landslides, claiming several lives. In Delhi-NCR, the monsoon has brought incessant rainfall for days. The weather forecast predicts a generally cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers in the morning.
Rainfall record
Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to remain stable
The maximum temperature is likely to be between 31°C and 33°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 22°C and 24°C. According to IMD data, Delhi has recorded a whopping 399.8mm of rainfall in August so far, making it the wettest August in 15 years. The Yamuna River is flowing above the danger mark, inundating several houses in Yamuna Bazar area.
Flood crisis
Punjab reeling under severe floods
Punjab is reeling under severe floods with most rivers in the state in spate. Over 7,600 people have been evacuated as water levels of Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers rose due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Rescue operations are underway by multiple agencies including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army and self-help groups.
Weather warnings
Orange alert issued in Uttarakhand, yellow alert in Rajasthan
An orange alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in Dehradun, Uttarkashi and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand. A yellow alert has been issued for Tehri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Pauri districts. Rajasthan is also witnessing continuous rainfall with Sajjangarh receiving the highest at 136mm. Light to moderate rain is likely in eastern Rajasthan while southern parts may see moderate to heavy showers next week.