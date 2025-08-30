Delhi-NCR weather: Light rain expected; temperature to reach 33°C

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that the monsoon continues to wreak havoc across India, especially in hilly regions. The heavy rains have caused floods and landslides, claiming several lives. In Delhi-NCR , the monsoon has brought incessant rainfall for days. The weather forecast predicts a generally cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers in the morning.

Rainfall record Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to remain stable The maximum temperature is likely to be between 31°C and 33°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 22°C and 24°C. According to IMD data, Delhi has recorded a whopping 399.8mm of rainfall in August so far, making it the wettest August in 15 years. The Yamuna River is flowing above the danger mark, inundating several houses in Yamuna Bazar area.

Flood crisis Punjab reeling under severe floods Punjab is reeling under severe floods with most rivers in the state in spate. Over 7,600 people have been evacuated as water levels of Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers rose due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Rescue operations are underway by multiple agencies including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army and self-help groups.