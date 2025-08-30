'Thunder, sirens': Residents flee Himachal village after landslide hits home

524 roads closed, 312 deaths this monsoon season

Himachal Pradesh is having a tough monsoon season—relentless rain has triggered floods and more landslides across the state.

Over 2,500 vehicles are stuck after parts of the Chandigarh-Manali Highway were washed away.

In total, 524 roads are closed, basic services like electricity and water are disrupted, and Lahaul-Spiti has been hit especially hard by flash floods and cloudbursts.

So far this season, there have been 312 monsoon-related deaths—a stark reminder of how serious things have gotten for people living here.