'Thunder, sirens': Residents flee Himachal village after landslide hits home
A major landslide struck Dimphug village in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on August 26, damaging homes and sending locals fleeing for safety.
Videos captured rescue vehicles and ambulances scrambling along the streets, while many residents had to leave quickly as thunder and sirens filled the air.
With a local internet shutdown, some didn't realize what was happening until it was right outside their door.
524 roads closed, 312 deaths this monsoon season
Himachal Pradesh is having a tough monsoon season—relentless rain has triggered floods and more landslides across the state.
Over 2,500 vehicles are stuck after parts of the Chandigarh-Manali Highway were washed away.
In total, 524 roads are closed, basic services like electricity and water are disrupted, and Lahaul-Spiti has been hit especially hard by flash floods and cloudbursts.
So far this season, there have been 312 monsoon-related deaths—a stark reminder of how serious things have gotten for people living here.