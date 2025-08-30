Next Article
J&K cloudburst: 7-member family buried under debris, all feared dead
Early Saturday morning, two cloudbursts hit Rajgarh and Mahore areas of Ramban and Reasi districts in Jammu & Kashmir, leaving at least 10 people dead and two still missing.
Landslides destroyed homes and a school, with one family of seven tragically losing their lives.
Rescue operations underway
The first cloudburst struck Rajgarh around 12:30am killing three people and leaving two unaccounted for.
In Mahore's Badder village, another burst caused a landslide that buried Nazir Ahmed, his wife Wazira Bano, and their five young children—aged just four to 12.
Rescue operations are underway to find the missing and help those affected.