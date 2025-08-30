Next Article
Assam deports 33 Bangladeshi infiltrators back to Bangladesh
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared that the state just sent 33 Bangladeshi infiltrators back across the border.
This move is part of Assam's ongoing push to curb illegal immigration and tighten security along its border with Bangladesh.
Sarma emphasized that making Assam "free from infiltration" remains a top priority for his government.
BSF, Assam Police ramp up monitoring
To keep things in check, the Border Security Force and Assam Police have ramped up monitoring along the 1,885km India-Bangladesh border.
According to Sarma, around 70-100 people are being sent back every week, with more than 450 illegal entries handled recently.
Most returns happen through Sribhumi district as officials stay alert to spot anyone without valid documents and push them back.