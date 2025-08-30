Assam deports 33 Bangladeshi infiltrators back to Bangladesh

BSF, Assam Police ramp up monitoring

To keep things in check, the Border Security Force and Assam Police have ramped up monitoring along the 1,885km India-Bangladesh border.

According to Sarma, around 70-100 people are being sent back every week, with more than 450 illegal entries handled recently.

Most returns happen through Sribhumi district as officials stay alert to spot anyone without valid documents and push them back.